Shinedown Premiere New Official Music Video “Dead Don’t Die”

Shinedown premiere a new official music video for their single “Dead Don’t Die“. Lewis Carter directed that clip, which was captured in London, UK.

Explains guitarist Zach Myers:

“‘Dead Don’t Die‘ is the first song I think any of us had ever brought in completed that really didn’t go through some sort of major change. (Truly one of the greatest feelings I’ve had in this band.) I’m never a fan of talking about what songs mean because I feel like you put them in a box…but the song is about Brent, and the people like him…the strong-willed, refuse to give up, bend but never break human spirit.

I’ve seen this man be at the bottom before, and pick himself up, and never stop trying to be better. I hope everyone feels something when they listen to it. I hope it makes you feel like you can run through a brick wall.”