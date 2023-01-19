Sleep Token Premiere Third Single “Granite”
Alternative metal outfit Sleep Token premiere their third new advance track named “Granite“. That single is the latest to emerge from a rumored new studio full-length by the name of “Take Me Back To Eden” from the masked band.
