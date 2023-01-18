Official Necromantia Biography "The Serpent & The Pentagram: The Official Chronicles of Necromantia" Due In March

Following Baron Blood’s passing and band's farewell album, the official biography of Necromantia is finally unleashed. It chronicles the complete story of the band and their daring journey through three decades of unique dark creations. The book is co-written by The Magus and Aris Shock (author of Rites of The Abyss) and it’s based on personal memories of The Magus, many of which are unveiled for the first time. It starts from the 80s, by explaining how the core of Necromantia was formed and it reveals intriguing information about all their recorded work, lyrics, covers, influences, occult research, inspiration and many other details. It also talks about the endeavours of The Magus and Baron Blood in other bands and projects, music production, fanzines and labels (Thou Art Lord, Rotting Christ, N.A.O.S., Raism, Terra Tenebrae/ Soulskinner, Storm Studios, Blasphemous Mag, Black Lotus Records and many more). Furthermore, it includes exclusive comments from musicians who collaborated with Necromantia and quotes by other esteemed people of the international extreme metal scene.

The Magus said: "Time is ruthless and cruel. But is also healing and forgiving. Necromantia‘s time was not due, but it’s Time’s cousin, Death decided otherwise and moved Baron Blood to another plane a few years ago. Therefore Necromantia wrote their final chapter with the album 'To The Depths We Descend.' So the book was completed….and now it is available in printed form.

"This is our complete and official biography dating from our school years up to 2021. A full history including rare photo material documenting our journey through the realm of the extreme music, which you and us love, black metal. We always stayed true to our principles and you can read all about it. Not only that but we are offering you a very rare recording of our early days as a gift. Through you, the fans, we shall always be Eternal. Salutes."

The book is proudly supported by media sponsors Metal Hammer Greece, metal.de and Musick Magazine. You can pre-order your copy here.