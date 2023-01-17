Imperium Dekadenz Releases New Lyric Video "Forests In Gale"

Atmospheric black metal band Imperium Dekadenz flips the script and invites you into the halls of doom with the third single, "Forests In Gale," just before their new album, "Into Sorrow Evermore," drops this Friday via Napalm Records. The new track displays their very own style in mid-tempo speed, inducing a changeover in the song’s next phase that evokes drama and dynamic perception.

Since breaking the scene into with their critically acclaimed debut, "...und die Welt ward kalt und leer," in 2006, the band has developed their own ambient sound with a strong emphasis on melodic structuring and raw tunes that are influenced by the second wave of Norwegian black metal without losing its unique trademarks. With eight new tracks addressing themes of depression, death and desperation, Imperium Dekadenz sticks to their haunting roots and conquers the upper echelons of the black metal world on Into Sorrow Evermore.

Imperium Dekadenz on "Forests in Gale":

"We’re proud to present this mighty glimpse of our world filled with darkness and shadows. ‘Forests in Gale’ is the last raging stand before we finally share our new album Into Sorrow Evermore, unleashing the fury of beauty and the demons of the past – may the storm begin!"