Night Demon To Release New Album "Outsider" In March; Announces North American Tour Dates With Satan And Haunt

On March 17th, Ventura, California's heavy metal institution Night Demon returns with their third full-length, "Outsider," via Century Media Records. For a first preview of "Outsider," you can check out the music video for the title track below.

Regarding "Outsider," Jarvis Leatherby (Vocals / Bass) recently commented as follows to Decibel Magazine: "Most bands will always tell you that their newest album is the best...I completely understand why bands say that sort of thing, and I do agree that if you're not pushing yourself to be better on the next release, then you should just quit. However, I think it's up to the listener to ultimately decide this, and it's all subjective. 'Outside' is by far the most Night Demon has ever extended ourselves, and for that I am so proud and artistically fulfilled."

For more than a decade, Night Demon has defiantly flown the flag of traditional heavy metal, unwavering in the face of shifting industry trends and unscarred by global calamities. With new album "Outsider," the band have challenged themselves musically and lyrically, pushing creative boundaries and evolving their sound far beyond their NWOBHM-worshipping origins into something truly singular.

From a lyrical standpoint, "Outsider" marks Night Demon's first full-blown concept album. To be sure, the band have always experimented with embedding thematic linkages between songs on each release, dating back to their 2015 debut album, "Curse of the Damned." On "Outsider," however, lyricist Jarvis Leatherby has dialed into a fully cohesive tale of alternate realities, mysterious portals, and the supernatural, intertwined with universal human feelings of alienation, loss, regret and revenge. Inspired by Leatherby's lifelong affinity for horror movies as well as his pandemic-induced exile in the countryside of Northern Ireland, "Outsider" weaves a compelling yarn from its pastoral beginnings to its heart-pounding finale.

Of course, this kind of epic storytelling demands an equally expansive musical backdrop that ebbs and flows to convey the full emotional range of "Outsider." To achieve that result, Night Demon have reimagined the band's songwriting and arrangements by embracing progressive elements and a newfound sense of dynamics that lend the music a decidedly cinematic quality. Longtime fans should not be alarmed: "Outsider" sounds like Night Demon through and through, but the songwriting is perhaps the catchiest in the band's discography, boasting massive hooks such as those found on the earworm title track, which is also the lead single. Simply put, Night Demon takes the listener on a journey with "Outsider." It's a heavy and intense ride, so buckle up. You may never be the same again.

Tracklisting:

1. Prelude

2. Outsider

3. Obsidian

4. Beyond The Grave

5. Rebirth

6. Escape From Beyond

7. A Wake

8. The Wrath

9. The Last Day

On release day (Mar. 17th), Night Demon will kick off the "Hell's Decibels Tour 2023", hitting cities across the USA alongside Satan and Haunt - with the trek concluding in Philly as the official Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party! See below for all dates.

Mar. 17 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

Mar. 18 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club

Mar. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Dive Bar

Mar. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

Mar. 22 - Denver, CO @ HQ

Mar. 24 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Mar. 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (Hell's Heroes)

Mar. 26 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

Mar. 27 - Wichita, KS - @ Barleycorns

Mar. 29 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Mar. 30 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Mar. 31 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's Live Music

Apr. 1 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom (2 Minutes To Tulsa)

Apr. 2 - Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

Apr. 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Apr. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Apr. 6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Apr. 7 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's

Apr. 8 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

Apr. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Apr. 11 - Buffalo, NY@ Mohawk

Apr. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party)