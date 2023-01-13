Beyond The Black Debuts New Music Video "Free Me"
Having recently wrapped up a hugely successful European tour, today Beyond The Black release their brand-new, self-titled masterpiece "Beyond The Black" via Nuclear Blast Records. The band also delivers a new music video for the album focus track "Free Me."
Jennifer Haben comments:
"This album is the epitome of Beyond the Black and it's arrived finally where it belongs - with our fans! We couldn’t be happier, and today we’re celebrating this release with the powerful, reassuring message of our new single 'Free Me': Never think you need to go out alone and solemnly carry the weight of the world. We’re in this together and we are many!"
