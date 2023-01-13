Edge Of Paradise Announced For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

The organisers of the famous 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has announced that Los Angeles, California based hard rock/heavy metal outfit Edge Of Paradise are the latest name to be confirmed for the floating festival, which is set to depart from Miami, Florida on January 30th and returns on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Deathless Legacy

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Edge Of Paradise

Eleine

Elvenking

Empress

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Hideous Divinity

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant