Periphery Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wildfire”

Progressive metal/djent band Periphery premiere a new single and music video from their forthcoming fifth studio full-length, “Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre“, due out on March 10th, 2023.

Below you can take in the new tracks “Wildfire” (featuring guest sax from Jørgen Munkeby of Shining) & “Zagreus” from that outing, with the title of the latter being a nod to the hit video game ‘Hades‘.

Tells guitarist Mark Holcomb:

“We spent more time on Periphery V than any other release in our history. We challenged and pushed ourselves harder, and along the way we grew even closer as a band. We are so proud of the final results! I also wanted to mention how exceedingly grateful we are to our fans for being so patient in waiting for this record. We wanted to show our appreciation by giving you two songs today instead of one. We have a very busy 2023 and 2024 planned so we’ll see you on the road!”

Adds guitarist Misha Mansoor:

“I’m really proud of the material and it was certainly a labor of love and a tough album to make. The feeling that we were going to have to give up because it kept taking so long was so overwhelming at times, that to not just overcome it, but to feel so proud of this album has really galvanized us as a band in a way that I don’t think any other experience could have.”



“Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre” track list:

01 – “Wildfire”

02 – “Atropos”

03 – “Wax Wings”

04 – “Everything is Fine!”

05 – “Silhouette”

06 – “Dying Star”

07 – “Zagreus”

08 – “Dracul Gras”

09 – “Thanks Nobuo”

On the touring front, the band will soon be out as direct support to Underoath on the ‘Blind Obedience Tour‘. Loathe will open that run, dates for which include:

03/03 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/04 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

03/05 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

03/07 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

03/07 McKees Rock, PA – The Roxian

03/10 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

03/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club

03/13 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

03/14 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

03/15 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

03/17 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

03/18 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/20 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Centre

03/21 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/23 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

03/24 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

03/25 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 San Diego, CA – Soma

03/29 Albuquerque, NM – Rialto Theatre

03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – The Historic El Rey Theater

04/01 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

04/02 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works