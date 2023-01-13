Periphery Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wildfire”
Progressive metal/djent band Periphery premiere a new single and music video from their forthcoming fifth studio full-length, “Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre“, due out on March 10th, 2023.
Below you can take in the new tracks “Wildfire” (featuring guest sax from Jørgen Munkeby of Shining) & “Zagreus” from that outing, with the title of the latter being a nod to the hit video game ‘Hades‘.
Tells guitarist Mark Holcomb:
“We spent more time on Periphery V than any other release in our history. We challenged and pushed ourselves harder, and along the way we grew even closer as a band. We are so proud of the final results! I also wanted to mention how exceedingly grateful we are to our fans for being so patient in waiting for this record. We wanted to show our appreciation by giving you two songs today instead of one. We have a very busy 2023 and 2024 planned so we’ll see you on the road!”
Adds guitarist Misha Mansoor:
“I’m really proud of the material and it was certainly a labor of love and a tough album to make. The feeling that we were going to have to give up because it kept taking so long was so overwhelming at times, that to not just overcome it, but to feel so proud of this album has really galvanized us as a band in a way that I don’t think any other experience could have.”
“Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre” track list:
01 – “Wildfire”
02 – “Atropos”
03 – “Wax Wings”
04 – “Everything is Fine!”
05 – “Silhouette”
06 – “Dying Star”
07 – “Zagreus”
08 – “Dracul Gras”
09 – “Thanks Nobuo”
On the touring front, the band will soon be out as direct support to Underoath on the ‘Blind Obedience Tour‘. Loathe will open that run, dates for which include:
03/03 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/04 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater
03/05 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
03/07 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
03/07 McKees Rock, PA – The Roxian
03/10 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
03/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club
03/13 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
03/14 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
03/15 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
03/17 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
03/18 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/20 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Centre
03/21 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/23 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
03/24 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
03/25 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
03/26 San Diego, CA – Soma
03/29 Albuquerque, NM – Rialto Theatre
03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – The Historic El Rey Theater
04/01 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
04/02 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
King 810 Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Edge Of Paradise Announced For 70000 Tons 2023
0 Comments on "Periphery Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.