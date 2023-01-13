"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

King 810 Premiere New Single “Brains On The Asphalt”

posted Jan 13, 2023 at 2:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Flint, MI-based metal band King 810‘s premiere a new single named “Brains On The Asphalt”, taken from their upcoming new 5-tracks EP “K5: Follow My Tears”, which will be released on January 23rd, 2023 .

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

1 Comment on "King 810 Premiere New Single"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. Braxton writes:

sh**s fire

# Jan 13, 2023 @ 7:29 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 