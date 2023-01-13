King 810 Premiere New Single “Brains On The Asphalt”
Flint, MI-based metal band King 810‘s premiere a new single named “Brains On The Asphalt”, taken from their upcoming new 5-tracks EP “K5: Follow My Tears”, which will be released on January 23rd, 2023 .
sh**s fire