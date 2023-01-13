Kill The Imposter Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dead Outside”
Orlando, FL deathcore outfit Kill The Imposter premiere a new official music video for their track “Dead Outside“. That track is taken from the band's new album “The Pain Never Dies”, due out on February 17th via Suburban Noize.
Check out now "Dead Outside" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains frontman Johnny Nobody:
“When writing ‘Dead Outside‘ I kept thinking of the Ariel scene in the movie 30 Days of Night when the vampires had blood in the snow. Just them leaving something frozen and alone in the middle of nothing. All the victims looking up wondering what happened. I guess that makes me feel better but at the same time giving someone who hurt you too much credit and time.”
