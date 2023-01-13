Fit For A King & Pop Evil Join Forces On New Single “Dead Reckoning”
Alternative metal outfit Pop Evil and Texan metalcore band Fit For A King joined forces on a new single named “Dead Reckoning“. That track is off Pop Evil‘s forthcoming new studio full-length “Skeletons“, which will be released on March 17th, 2023.
Check out now "Dead Reckoning" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
