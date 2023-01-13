ten56. Premiere New Single & Music Video “Saiko”
Progressive metalcore band ten56. premiere a new official music video for “Saiko“, off their brand new EP “Downer, Pt. 2“, out in stores now. The outfit are comprised of former Betraying The Martyrs frontman Aaron Matts and current and former members of Uneven Structure, Novelists FR and more.
Check out now "Saiko" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
