Cattle Decapitation Reveals New Album "Terrasite" Details
Long-running San Diego, California deathgrind outfit, Cattle Decapitation, will release their tenth studio album, Terrasite, on May 12 via Metal Blade Records. The band’s follow-up to 2019’s Death Atlas full-length was again produced by Dave Otero (Allegaeon, Khemmis, Archspire) with startling new artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy).
Comments vocalist Travis Ryan, "We've all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive... so invasive... so insidious... that they could survive a nuclear war... Our previous album, 'Death Atlas,' left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought. It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album's layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.
"On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca. Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world... saddened... confused... PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth."
"Terrasite" is dedicated to the memory of Gabe Serbian.
Terrasite (noun)
/?ter? ?sit/ (terr·a·site)
“terra-“ (Latin = “earth”) + “-sitos” (Greek = “food”) Definition:
1. A devourer or destroyer of land or earth.
2. Post-Anthropocene humanity
Tracklisting:
1. Terrasitic Adaptation
2. We Eat Our Young
3. Scourge Of The Offspring
4. The Insignificants
5. The Storm Upstairs
6. …And The World Will Go On Without You
7. A Photic Doom
8. Dead End Residents
9. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Cattle Decapitation Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.