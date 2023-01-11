Cattle Decapitation Reveals New Album "Terrasite" Details

Long-running San Diego, California deathgrind outfit, Cattle Decapitation, will release their tenth studio album, Terrasite, on May 12 via Metal Blade Records. The band’s follow-up to 2019’s Death Atlas full-length was again produced by Dave Otero (Allegaeon, Khemmis, Archspire) with startling new artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy).

Comments vocalist Travis Ryan, "We've all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive... so invasive... so insidious... that they could survive a nuclear war... Our previous album, 'Death Atlas,' left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought. It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album's layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.

"On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca. Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world... saddened... confused... PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth."

"Terrasite" is dedicated to the memory of Gabe Serbian.

Terrasite (noun)

/?ter? ?sit/ (terr·a·site)

“terra-“ (Latin = “earth”) + “-sitos” (Greek = “food”) Definition:

1. A devourer or destroyer of land or earth.

2. Post-Anthropocene humanity

Tracklisting:

1. Terrasitic Adaptation

2. We Eat Our Young

3. Scourge Of The Offspring

4. The Insignificants

5. The Storm Upstairs

6. …And The World Will Go On Without You

7. A Photic Doom

8. Dead End Residents

9. Solastalgia

10. Just Another Body