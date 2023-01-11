Exclusive

Azken Auzi Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Self-Titled Album Re-Issue

Azken Auzi have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's self-titled album. The record will be re-released by Argonauta Records this Friday, January 13th, 2023.

Check out now "Azken Auzi " streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.



