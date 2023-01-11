Exclusive
Azken Auzi Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Self-Titled Album Re-Issue
Azken Auzi have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's self-titled album. The record will be re-released by Argonauta Records this Friday, January 13th, 2023.
Check out now "Azken Auzi " streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Umbravoid Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Mystic Festival Adds More Death Metal To Line-Up
0 Comments on "Azken Auzi Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.