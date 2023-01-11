Bloodjob Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Cancerous Growth" From Upcoming New EP "Metastasis"
German death metal outfit Bloodjob premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Cancerous Growth”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Metastasis", which will be out in stores March 10, 2023 via Lethal Scissor Records.
Check out now "Cancerous Growth" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
If you liked what you just heard we have included a second track from the EP streaming via Spotify for you below.
