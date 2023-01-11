American Standards Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Dealer" From Upcoming New EP "Dopamine Dealer"

Phoenix-based noise/hardcore quartet American Standards premiere a new single and music video titled “The Dealer”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new EP "Dopamine Dealer", which will be out in stores February 3rd, 2023 on Manic Kat Records.

Check out now "The Dealer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



