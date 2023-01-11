Act Of Impalement Premiere New Single "Atomic Hecatomb" From Upcoming New Album "Infernal Ordinance"

Nashvillian sludge/death metal trio Act Of Impalement premiere a new single titled “Atomic Hecatomb”, taken from their upcoming new album "Infernal Ordinance".

Check out now "Atomic Hecatomb" streaming via Soundcloud for you now below.

In case you missed the first single from "Infernal Ordinance", named “Summoning The Final Conflagration”, we've included that one below as well:

The record is set for a February 2 release by Caligari Records, on CD, cassette tape, and digital formats. The album was recorded and mixed by Yautja‘s Shibby Poole, and the mastering was done by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air Studios. Credit for the cover art goes to Diablo Macabre.