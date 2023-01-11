Uranium Premiere New Single "An Exacting Punishment" From Upcoming New Album
American one-man black industrial metal outfit Uranium premiere a new single titled “An Exacting Punishment”, taken from their approaching new album of the same name. The record will be out in stores on January 27th via Sentient Ruin.
Check out now "An Exacting Punishment" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
