Sanguisugabogg Shares New Music Video "Face Ripped Off"

Ohio's notorious, boundary-pushing, and bloodsucking death metal outfit Sanguisugabogg - Cody Davidson, drums; Drew Arnold, guitars/bass; Devin Swank, vocals; and Ced Davis, guitars/bass - have announced their new album, Homicidal Ecstasy. The album arrives on February 3 via Century Media.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Face Ripped Off", which can be viewed below.

Says the band: "Dropping another video that we filmed with My Good Eye: Music Visuals along with our friend Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece titled 'Face Ripped Off'... it’s about a face being ripped off. Hold onto your seat and prepare your eyes for something so vile and grotesque you had wished your eyes were plucked out prior to watching."