Drain Of Impurity (Cenotaph, Anal Stabwound) Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Beneath The Maze Of Infinite Equilibrium"

Ankara, Turkey-based brutal death metal outfit Drain Of Impurity (Cenotaph, Anal Stabwound) premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Beneath The Maze Of Infinite Equilibrium", which was released January 10, 2023.

Check out now "Beneath The Maze Of Infinite Equilibrium" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.





Track-list:

1. Xenobiologic Gore Contagion

2. Infinite Recycle Of Morbid Breed

3. Unknown Life Forms On The Lunar Surface

4. Anomalous Panspermia Transmission

5. Beneath The Maze Of Infinite Equilibrium

6. Towards The Ancestors & Endless Dark Matter

7. From The Depths Of Primitivism To Embryonic Wisdom

8. Paroxysmal Distress Into The Vacuum Chamber

9. Infected By Alien Scourge

Line-up:

Batu Cetin - Vocals/Guitars/Bass/Writing/Lyrics (Cenotaph)

Nikhil Talwalkar - Drums (Anal Stabwound)