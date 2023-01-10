Mirthful Evisceration Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Prelude To Slaughter"
Upstate New York/Colorado-based slamming deathcore outfit Mirthful Evisceration premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 2-song promo EP "Prelude To Slaughter", streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
Track-list:
1. Sternotomy
2. 10 Blade
