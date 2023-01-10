"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Coroners Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "When Clouds Are Stained With Blood" From Upcoming New Album "And Time Stood Still..."

posted Jan 10, 2023 at 3:38 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Belgium-based deathcore band Coroners premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “When Clouds Are Stained With Blood”, taken from their approaching new album "And Time Stood Still...", which will be out in stores February 22, 2023.

Check out now "When Clouds Are Stained With Blood" streaming via YouTube for you now below.


Line-up:

Lorenzo D'Ignoti - Vocals
Arthur Bohems - Guitar
César Bohems - Guitar
Nicolas Michel - Bass
Joren Lauryssen - Drums

