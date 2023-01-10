Coroners Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "When Clouds Are Stained With Blood" From Upcoming New Album "And Time Stood Still..."

Belgium-based deathcore band Coroners premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “When Clouds Are Stained With Blood”, taken from their approaching new album "And Time Stood Still...", which will be out in stores February 22, 2023.

Check out now "When Clouds Are Stained With Blood" streaming via YouTube for you now below.





Line-up:

Lorenzo D'Ignoti - Vocals

Arthur Bohems - Guitar

César Bohems - Guitar

Nicolas Michel - Bass

Joren Lauryssen - Drums