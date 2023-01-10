Kruelty Premiere New Single "Burn The System" From Upcoming New Album "Untopia"

Tokyo, Japan-based death metal/doom metal act Kruelty are back with their new advance track named "Burn The System" off their forthcoming new album "Untopia". The record was given artwork by Norwegian artist Sindre Foss Skancke and was produced by Taylor Young at The Pit Studios (Nails, Xibalba, Section H8). "Untopia" is due out in stores on March 17th, 2023 via Profound Lore Records.

Check out now "Burn The System" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Explains the outfit's guitarist Zuma:

"Musically, I put massive Swedish death vibes on it, as I don’t think we had any of those songs before, but it’s still Kruelty for sure. I wrote the lyrics on this song too, and the theme is how working-class people like us live every day. So basically, we chose this song for the first single to reveal how we improved from the last album. Hope you guys will enjoy some new Kruelty. Thank you!"