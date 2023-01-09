Empress, Deathless Legacy, Isole And Hei'An Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
A further four bands have now been confirmed for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail from Miami, Florida on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas, before returning on February 3rd. Joining the already impressive roster are Swedish doom metal veterans Isole, Italian heavy metal horrors Deathless Legacy, Philadelphia's own Empress and Slovenian post-progressive metal outfit Hei'An.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amberian Dawn
Amorphis
Atrocity
Batushka
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Deathless Legacy
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Elvenking
Empress
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Hei'An
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Isole
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Nothgard
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fraxriel Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Sanhedrin Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Adds Four More Bands"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.