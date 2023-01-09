Empress, Deathless Legacy, Isole And Hei'An Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

A further four bands have now been confirmed for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail from Miami, Florida on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas, before returning on February 3rd. Joining the already impressive roster are Swedish doom metal veterans Isole, Italian heavy metal horrors Deathless Legacy, Philadelphia's own Empress and Slovenian post-progressive metal outfit Hei'An.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Deathless Legacy

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Elvenking

Empress

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Hei'An

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Isole

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant