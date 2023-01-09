Slegest Premiere New Single & Music Video "Forløysning og Rus" From Upcoming New Album "Avstand"
Norwegian heavy rock and black metal band Slegest premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Forløysning og Rus”, taken from their forthcoming fourth album "Avstand". The new record was inspired by Nietzsche’s "The Birth of Tragedy" and is set for release on January 20th, 2023 by Dark Essence Records.
Check out now "Forløysning og Rus" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
