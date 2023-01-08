Exclusive
Wolfdom Premiere New Single "The Throne Of Winter Forest" From Upcoming New Album "Moonlight Misanthropy"
International blackened heavy metal band Wolfdom have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "The Throne Of Winter Forest". The track is taken from their impending new album "Moonlight Misanthropy", which will be out in stores January 23rd, 2023 via GrimmDistribution.
Check out now "The Throne Of Winter Forest" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
