Bleeding Through Premiere New Music Video For “Rage”
Band Photo: Bleeding Through (?)
Orange County, CA-based metalcore quintet Bleeding Through premiere a new official music video for their single “Rage“, which was captured during the group’s November 19th, 2022 performance at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.
Check out now "Rage" streaming via Instagram and Spotify for you below.
Bleeding Through will hit the stage again in January with God Forbid for the 2 below booked dates:
01/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (feat. Nora, Shai Hulud & Living Wreckage)
01/07 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (feat. Living Wreckage & Dead Reflections)
