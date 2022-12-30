God Dethroned, Vreid, Cryptopsis And Iron Savior Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have confirmed a further four bands for the already impressive lineup of the 2023 edition, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th. Joining the ranks for the voyage will be Dutch death metal legends God Dethroned, Norwegian black metal veterans Vreid, progressive thrashers Cryptosis and German power metal stalwarts Iron Savior.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cryptosis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

God Dethroned

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer