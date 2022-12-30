Conjureth Premiere New Single "Cremated Dominion" From Upcoming New Album "The Parasitic Chambers"

San Diego-based old-school death metal/thrash metal outfit Conjureth premiere a new single by the name of “Cremated Dominion”, taken from their upcoming new second full-length album "The Parasitic Chambers", which will be out in stores January 23rd, 2023.

Check out now "Cremated Dominion" streaming via YouTube for you now below.