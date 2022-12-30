Analepsy Premiere New Music Video For "Edge of Chaos"
Portuguese death metal band Analepsy premiere a new music video for the track “Edge of Chaos”, taken from their latest album "Quiescence", out in stores via Agonia Records, Miasma Records, and Vomit Your Shirt Records. The video was directed by Joël Martins of Titanforged Productions.
Check out now "Edge of Chaos" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Lucid (Fear Factory, Ex-Megadeth) Debut Song
- Next Article:
Conjureth Premiere New Single "Cremated Dominion"
0 Comments on "Analepsy Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.