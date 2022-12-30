Analepsy Premiere New Music Video For "Edge of Chaos"

Portuguese death metal band Analepsy premiere a new music video for the track “Edge of Chaos”, taken from their latest album "Quiescence", out in stores via Agonia Records, Miasma Records, and Vomit Your Shirt Records. The video was directed by Joël Martins of Titanforged Productions.

Check out now "Edge of Chaos" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



