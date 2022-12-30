The Lucid (Fear Factory, Ex-Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Mumps”
The Lucid premiere a new single named “Mumps” from their impending new EP “Saddle Up And Ride“, due out on January 27th. Insane Clown Posse‘s Violent J guests on the EP's title track and also the closing track “Sweet Toof“.
Check out now "Mumps" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The Lucid are comprised of:
- bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth, etc,)
- vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge)
- drummer Mike Heller (Fear Factory, etc.)
- guitarist Drew Fortier
