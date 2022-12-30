"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

The Lucid (Fear Factory, Ex-Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Mumps”

posted Dec 30, 2022 at 2:12 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Megadeth

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

The Lucid premiere a new single named “Mumps” from their impending new EP “Saddle Up And Ride“, due out on January 27th. Insane Clown Posse‘s Violent J guests on the EP's title track and also the closing track “Sweet Toof“.

Check out now "Mumps" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.


The Lucid are comprised of:

- bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth, etc,)
- vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge)
- drummer Mike Heller (Fear Factory, etc.)
- guitarist Drew Fortier

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "The Lucid (Fear Factory, Ex-Megadeth) Debut Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 