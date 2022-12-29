Exclusive

Pnakotic Manuscript Premiere New Single "Wrath" From Upcoming New Album "Dark Prometheus"

International black metal band Pnakotic Manuscript have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere a new single named “Wrath”. The track is taken from their impending new album "Dark Prometheus", which will be out in stores via Symbol Of Domination on January 13th, 2023.

Check out now "Wrath" streaming via YouTube for you now below.