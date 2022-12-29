Lamb of God's Art Cruz Premieres Drum Playthrough Video Of 'Vanishing'

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Lamb of God premiere an official drum playthrough video showcasing drummer Art Cruz performing their track "Vanishing", the second track from the band's latest studio full-length "Omens".

Check out now "Omens" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.







Tells Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton being asked if Cruz was more involved in the songwriting process on the band's latest effort "Omens", than he was on 2020's self-titled album:

"I think so. Yeah, I'd say so. Not that he wasn't involved in the first one — he was very involved in the first one — but I think his confidence was up. And I think psychologically, everyone, especially him, was ready to have a bigger impact sonically on the record and to have more personality in the drums rather than… I think on the last album, the self-titled album, he played phenomenally but he stuck very close to traditional LAMB OF GOD movements, and on this album he stretched out quite a bit."