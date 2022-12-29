Lamb of God's Art Cruz Premieres Drum Playthrough Video Of 'Vanishing'
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Lamb of God premiere an official drum playthrough video showcasing drummer Art Cruz performing their track "Vanishing", the second track from the band's latest studio full-length "Omens".
Check out now "Omens" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tells Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton being asked if Cruz was more involved in the songwriting process on the band's latest effort "Omens", than he was on 2020's self-titled album:
"I think so. Yeah, I'd say so. Not that he wasn't involved in the first one — he was very involved in the first one — but I think his confidence was up. And I think psychologically, everyone, especially him, was ready to have a bigger impact sonically on the record and to have more personality in the drums rather than… I think on the last album, the self-titled album, he played phenomenally but he stuck very close to traditional LAMB OF GOD movements, and on this album he stretched out quite a bit."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Trastorned Premiere New Single "Into the Void"
- Next Article:
Impulsive Emesis Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Lamb of God Premiere New Drum Playthrough Clip"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.