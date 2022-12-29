Trastorned Premiere New Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Into the Void"
Chilean thrash metal quartet Trastorned premiere a new single titled “Into the Void”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which is set for a January 27 release date by Dying Victims Productions.
Check out now "Into the Void" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
