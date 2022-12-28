A Rising Chapter Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Black Hole" From Upcoming New EP "Inanimate"

German melodic deathcore outfit A Rising Chapter premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Black Hole”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Inanimate", which will be out in stores in early 2023.

Check out now "Black Hole" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



