Unfathomable Ruination Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Defying Symphony of Universal Dissonance"

London, UK-based technical brutal death metal outfit Unfathomable Ruination premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Defying Symphony of Universal Dissonance”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.

The band of course is now fronted by former Abnormality vocalist Mallika Sundaramurthy.



