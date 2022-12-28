God Forbid Premiere Pro-Shot Live Video For “Chains Of Humanity” From Their Reunion Show

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

This past September saw New Jersey-based metalcore/thrash metal band God Forbid return to the stage to perform their first live show in nine years at The ‘Blue Ridge Rock Festival‘ in Alton, Virginia. Former As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa was recruited for their live comeback, while previous guitarists Dallas Coyle and Matt Wicklund were not involved.

Today God Forbid premiere the below pro-shot video of their performance of “Chains Of Humanity” from that reunion show.

January 2023 will see the band back onstage for a two live dates with Bleeding Through:

01/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

01/07 Worcester, MA – Palladium

God Forbid will also join Lamb Of God‘s first-ever ‘Headbangers Boat‘ cruise this coming fall.