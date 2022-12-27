Saxon Premiere New Music Video For "Dambusters" From Latest Album "Carpe Diem"
Saxon premiere a new music video for “Dambusters”, taken from their latest album "Carpe Diem", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments frontman Biff Byford:
"It has been a great year for SAXON this year! A massive THANKS to all who bought the album and came to see us live… The pilgrimage starts again next year with 'Seize The Day' Tour - Part 2. Have a great Christmas and Happy New Year! Here's a new video for you."
