FesterDecay Premiere New Single "Rotten Fester Decay" From Upcoming New Album "Reality Rotten To The Core"

Fukuoka, Japan-based goregrind/grindcore band FesterDecay premiere a new single titled “Rotten Fester Decay”, taken from their upcoming new album "Reality Rotten To The Core", which slated for a February 24 release via Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Rotten Fester Decay" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



