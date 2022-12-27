FesterDecay Premiere New Single "Rotten Fester Decay" From Upcoming New Album "Reality Rotten To The Core"
Fukuoka, Japan-based goregrind/grindcore band FesterDecay premiere a new single titled “Rotten Fester Decay”, taken from their upcoming new album "Reality Rotten To The Core", which slated for a February 24 release via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Rotten Fester Decay" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
