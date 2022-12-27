Watch: Trivium, All That Remains, DragonForce, Etc. Members Shred Together In The 5th Annual ‘Biggest Shred Collab In The World’ Video

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

YouTuber Jared Dines (Sion, etc.) returns with his fifth entry in the annual ‘The Biggest Shred Collab Song In The World’ series. A total of 69 artists were have been recruited to accompany him on this latest collaboration.



The involved musicians include:

Mike Dawes

Jason Richardson (All That Remains)

Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills)

Gus G (Firewind)

Lari Basilio

Nick Hipa (Mire, ex-As I Lay Dying)

Nita Strauss

Herman Li (Dragonforce)

Tramaine

Manuel Gardner Fernandes

Marcin

Brandon Acker

Loida Liuzzi

Landon Siebens

Kiki Wong

TheDooo

Stephen Taranto

Ichika Nito

Angel Vivaldi

Hedras

Bradley Hall

Cole Rolland

Felix Martin

Rafa

Davie504

Charles Berthoud

Lwandile Prusent

Bernth

Annie Shred

Onyx Morales

Eddie Warboy

Elizabeth Cannon

Hayden Maringer

Jared Dines

I Built The Sky

Jesse Michel

Jimena Forsado

Jordan Wynn

Ola Englund (The Haunted, etc.)

Danilo Vicari

Oni Hasan

Michael Angelo Batio

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Mark Holcomb (Periphery)

Spiro Dussias

Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder)

Charlie Parra Del Riego

Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens, etc.)

Corey Smith

Luca Stricagnoli

Andromida

Nik Nocturnal

Noah Crenshaw

Max Ostro

Dre Dimura

Drewsif

Luke Jeansonne

Sophie Burrell

Rabea Massaad

Steve Terreberry

Paula Carregosa

Will Swan

Neil Swanson

Seth Grey

Stel Andre

Syndrone

Trey Xavier

Kevin Frasard

Rudy Ayoub

Alan Gogoll