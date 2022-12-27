Watch: Trivium, All That Remains, DragonForce, Etc. Members Shred Together In The 5th Annual ‘Biggest Shred Collab In The World’ Video
YouTuber Jared Dines (Sion, etc.) returns with his fifth entry in the annual ‘The Biggest Shred Collab Song In The World’ series. A total of 69 artists were have been recruited to accompany him on this latest collaboration.
The involved musicians include:
Mike Dawes
Jason Richardson (All That Remains)
Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills)
Gus G (Firewind)
Lari Basilio
Nick Hipa (Mire, ex-As I Lay Dying)
Nita Strauss
Herman Li (Dragonforce)
Tramaine
Manuel Gardner Fernandes
Marcin
Brandon Acker
Loida Liuzzi
Landon Siebens
Kiki Wong
TheDooo
Stephen Taranto
Ichika Nito
Angel Vivaldi
Hedras
Bradley Hall
Cole Rolland
Felix Martin
Rafa
Davie504
Charles Berthoud
Lwandile Prusent
Bernth
Annie Shred
Onyx Morales
Eddie Warboy
Elizabeth Cannon
Hayden Maringer
Jared Dines
I Built The Sky
Jesse Michel
Jimena Forsado
Jordan Wynn
Ola Englund (The Haunted, etc.)
Danilo Vicari
Oni Hasan
Michael Angelo Batio
Matt Heafy (Trivium)
Mark Holcomb (Periphery)
Spiro Dussias
Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder)
Charlie Parra Del Riego
Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens, etc.)
Corey Smith
Luca Stricagnoli
Andromida
Nik Nocturnal
Noah Crenshaw
Max Ostro
Dre Dimura
Drewsif
Luke Jeansonne
Sophie Burrell
Rabea Massaad
Steve Terreberry
Paula Carregosa
Will Swan
Neil Swanson
Seth Grey
Stel Andre
Syndrone
Trey Xavier
Kevin Frasard
Rudy Ayoub
Alan Gogoll
