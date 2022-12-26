Malleable Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Raptured" From Upcoming New EP "Volume I. Raptured"

Jonesboro, Arkansas-based blackened deathcore band Malleable premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Raptured”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Volume I. Raptured", which will be out in stores February 2023.

Check out now "Raptured" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.