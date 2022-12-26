Ophiocordyceps Premiere New Single From Upcoming New Album "Anthropocene"

Trento, Italy-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Ophiocordyceps premiere a new single titled “Infinite Echo Of The Vibration Of Death That Is Propagated Into The Unknown With A Perpetual Motion On An Inclined Plane”, taken from their upcoming new album "Anthropocene", which will be out in stores February 3rd, 2023 via Amputated Vein Records.

Check out now " Infinite Echo Of The Vibration Of Death That Is Propagated Into The Unknown With A Perpetual Motion On An Inclined Plane" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



