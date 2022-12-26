PeelingFlesh Premiere New Single & Music Video "12 Gauge Autopsy" From Upcoming New EP "Pf Radio"
Oklahoma-based slam/ brutal death band PeelingFlesh premiere a new single & music video named “12 Gauge Autopsy”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Pf Radio", which will be out in stores January 1, 2023 via Vile Tapes Records.
Check out now "12 Gauge Autopsy" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Desoectomy Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Ophiocordyceps Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "PeelingFlesh Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.