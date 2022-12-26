PeelingFlesh Premiere New Single & Music Video "12 Gauge Autopsy" From Upcoming New EP "Pf Radio"

Oklahoma-based slam/ brutal death band PeelingFlesh premiere a new single & music video named “12 Gauge Autopsy”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Pf Radio", which will be out in stores January 1, 2023 via Vile Tapes Records.

Check out now "12 Gauge Autopsy" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



