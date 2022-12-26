Desoectomy Premiere New Single & Music Video "Neck Snap" From New EP "Predatory Barbaric Behaviors"

California-based slamdown quartet Desoectomy premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Neck Snap”, taken from their new EP "Predatory Barbaric Behaviors", out in stores now.

Check out now "Neck Snap" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Line-up:

Richard Smihula - Vocals

Tony Parga - Guitar

Samuel Galioto - Guitar

Hector Nava - Drums