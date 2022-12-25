Keep Of Kalessin Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023; Will Debut New Album "Katharsis"

Keep Of Kalessin has been announced as the latest addition to the 2023 edition of 70000 Tons of metal. The cruise which will set sail on January 28th from Miami, Florida.

Sailors on board Round 11 will be the first people on the planet to see and hear their upcoming album, "Katharsis", performed live in its entirety as an Album Live World Premiere. Furthermore, there will be an exclusive album listening session of "Katharsis" hosted on board.

For the other live performance fans will witness their timeless classics in a special 25th Anniversary Anthology set.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Insomnium

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Warbringer