Keep Of Kalessin Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023; Will Debut New Album "Katharsis"
Keep Of Kalessin has been announced as the latest addition to the 2023 edition of 70000 Tons of metal. The cruise which will set sail on January 28th from Miami, Florida.
Sailors on board Round 11 will be the first people on the planet to see and hear their upcoming album, "Katharsis", performed live in its entirety as an Album Live World Premiere. Furthermore, there will be an exclusive album listening session of "Katharsis" hosted on board.
For the other live performance fans will witness their timeless classics in a special 25th Anniversary Anthology set.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amorphis
Cynic
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Insomnium
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Warbringer
