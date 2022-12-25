Act Of Impalement Premiere New Single "Summoning The Final Conflagration" From Upcoming New Album "Infernal Ordinance"

Nashvillian sludgy death metal trio Act Of Impalement premiere a new single titled “Summoning The Final Conflagration”, taken from their upcoming new album "Infernal Ordinance", which will be out in stores February 2nd via Caligari Records.

Check out now "Summoning The Final Conflagration" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

"Infernal Ordinance" is Act Of Impalement's sophomore album to their 2018 debut release "Perdition Cult" and was recorded and mixed by Yautja's Shibby Poole. The album was mastered by Will Killingsworth (Dödsrit, Enforced, etc.) at Dead Air Studios and given artwork by Diablo Macabre.