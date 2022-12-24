The Crown Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Swedish death metal veterans The Crown are the latest band to be confirmed for the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will sail on its eleventh voyage from January 30th to February 3rd. This will mark the first appearance on board for the band, whose latest album, "Royal Destroyer," was released last year.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amorphis
Cynic
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Insomnium
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Warbringer
