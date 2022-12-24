The Crown Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Swedish death metal veterans The Crown are the latest band to be confirmed for the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will sail on its eleventh voyage from January 30th to February 3rd. This will mark the first appearance on board for the band, whose latest album, "Royal Destroyer," was released last year.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Insomnium

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Warbringer