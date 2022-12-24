Report

Anaal Nathrakh Returns To London With Full Force And Help From Sigh And De Profundis

Look up the most influential or acclaimed comedies of all time and you'll always see The Odd Couple. This might be a strange way to start a review of a metal gig, but when you think about it, metal shows are often at their best when they offer variety, or a combination that you wouldn't normally expect to see. So it was on April 14th in London, when British blackened industrial grindcore outfit Anaal Nathrakh teamed up with Japanese avant-garde black metal legends Sigh to put on a Hell of a show in every sense of the word.

Appropriately, it was a freezing cold night in the English capital city, with no shortage of ice and a little snow outside before eventually heading inside to the Scala. Despite personally attending live shows in London for nearly twenty years, this was my first visit to the Scala, which hopefully won't be my last. The Scala combines the grandiose feel of an old theatre upon entrance, while in the gig room itself, for lack of a better term, it provides a two tiered space with an area for those who like to be down the front and dirty, as well as those who have done their time in the pit and prefer to stand in the back.

Opening the show, those who arrived early were treated to a little local flavour as London's own De Profundis took to the stage around seven. While their time was short, they more than made the most of it, unleashing twenty five minutes of heaviness and anti-authoritarian death metal. As one might expect, the set focused heavily on the band's new album, "The Corruption Of Virtue," released only two months prior. These songs, such as "Weaponised Rape" and "Scapegoat" sat perfectly beside opener, "Martyrs" and closing number, "War Be Upon Him," both taken from "The Blinding Light Of Faith." A short stay, but a memorable one and De Profundis continue to make a name for themselves as one of Britain's leading death metal acts.

Up next, back in the United Kingdom for the first time in twelve years, one of the most uncompromising bands in the history of metal, Sigh. Sigh are reminiscent of Celtic Frost in that they have always challenged the listener (and indeed the viewer, when it comes to live shows) to experience their music. Under the direction of Mirai Kawashima, Sigh has a thirty plus year history of extreme music, which no one else could have composed and live, they are something to behold. Fans of the band may have been disappointed by the absence of saxophonist and co-vocalist Dr. Mikannibal, as well as bass player Satoshi Fujinami, which meant Kawashima himself performed bass duties tonight.

The set itself was as fierce, theatrical and exciting as Sigh has always been. Tracks from the new album, "Shiki," namely the opening song, "Kuroi Kage" and "Mayonaka No Kaii" were brought out to help make up a very varied setlist, which featured staples from fan favourite albums, "Imaginary Sonicscape" and "Hangman's Hymn," much to the delight of fans in attendance. As mentioned, Sigh are not short of theatrics and tonight was no different, as katanas were wielded and bibles were burned, while the three performing members were dressed in everything from robes to the appearance of a vengeful ghost (and I can't be sure, but it looked like drummer Tomotaka Ishikawa was wearing Aja Kong's facepaint.) All this came together to give an overall picture of the legacy and fascinating story of Sigh, who finished by paying tribute both to their roots and the country which was hosting them by covering the Venom classic, "Black Metal." Please don't leave it so long to come back!

Finally, it was the turn of tonight's headliners, Anaal Nathrakh. This was a particularly interesting show for them and fans for a number of reasons, but mostly there was a buzz over the future of the band, as frontman Dave Hunt had mentioned recently that the show could very well be their last, owing in part to the live absence of the other half of the band, Mick Kenney, whose workload as a producer has his swamped. Recruiting members of Akercocke and Voices to round out the live lineup, these musicians had clearly studied the material meticulously, as Anaal Nathrakh sounded as clear and nasty as ever. If seeing Sigh live is like being in the eye of the storm, Anaal Nathrakh are akin to being swept up by a tornado. The music inspires a raucous display of moshing, catharsis and good, friendly, violent fun for all, as one would surely hope an Anaal Nathrakh show would be.

Dave Hunt was clearly taken aback by the love on display tonight, thanking the audience numerous times for coming out and taking a chance on a lineup without Kenney. Fans old and new, young and elder were just as blatant with their respect and appreciation for the band, putting all their energy into screaming, slamming and letting out all their frustrations as the group tore through a plethora of music from nine of their eleven albums, including the live debut of the title track from their latest album, "Endarkment" and "Libidinous (A Pig With Cocks in Its Eyes)."

It was "Acheronta Movebimus" that was chosen to open the set, from the album, "Desideratum," which was also represented by the songs, "Idol" and "Unleash." Anaal Nathrakh dug deep and performed "Submission Is For The Weak" from their first album, "The Codex Necro," as well as finishing the set with "Do Not Speak" from their sophomore full length, "Domine Non Es Dignus." "A New Kind Of Horror" was also prominent tonight with three songs, while "Eschaton," "In The Constellation Of The Black Widow," "The Whole Of The Law" and "Vanitas" were represented too. By the end, it was as clear to fans as it was to Dave Hunt that not only will the band continue, but that it should. Anaal Nathrakh has become a vital part of the British extreme metal scene as time has gone by and all who left were thankful not only for their music, but for the amazing show on the night and hopefully the many more to come.