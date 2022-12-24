Dismember And Others Added To Mystic Festival 2023 Line-Up

Six more bands have been added to the 2023 edition of Mystic Festival, those six are: Dismember, Nothing More, Wolfheart, Molybaron, Bombus, and Black Mirrors.

Dismember

Aaarrrrgghhh!!! There’s few bands who would dare to entitle their record as „Death Metal” – but if not Dismember, who else could to do it? Living masters of Swedish death metal, bringing us music derived from a swollen stream of blood, indecency, obscenity and a killing capacity. Dismember hold the undisputed reins of this vile music genre. And we remain grateful that in 2022, they will spread destruction all over the Gdansk Shipyard.

Nothing More

Straight from Texas: Nothing More – with their equally progressive and aggressive music. Having been nominated for Grammy three times, last year they returned with their album “Spirits”. “The music and vocals are so intense and dramatic that I could surely appreciate them being performed in a live setting as part of a crowd,” proclaims one the album’s reviewers. You are all very much welcome in Gdansk.

Wolfheart

Hungry wolves of Karelia. The pack is led by Tuomas Sukkonen, known from Before the Dawn and Dawn of Solace. In 2022, they released their sixth record „King of the North” – its title is a perfect reflection of their abilities and ambition in the kingdom of melodic death metal.

Molybaron

This Irish-French band has only released two records - “MolyBaron” and “The Mutiny” - but just with these two albums they earned themselves the recognition as one of the most interesting representatives of alternative metal. “The most common thing I read when critics describe our music is their difficultly placing us in a genre: is it rock, is it metal, progressive metal, groove metal?” asks singer and guitarist Gary Kelly “Well in fact, I believe it’s all of the above.” We could not agree more.

Bombus

More Swedish acts in the line-up means more riffs that automatically make your head bang. Bombus of Göteborg confirm that with their melodic and violent music. For almost a decade, they have been pursuing the quest for the perfect riff, and now they are nothing short of an amazing concert machine. In 2019, they released their fourth studio album “Vulture Culture” – but for their show at Mystic Festival, they’ll surely bring us something entirely new.

Black Mirrors

This hard rock crew from Brussells, with their charismatic vocalist Marcello Di Troja, and with their hypnotizing choruses, could be filling up stadiums now, had they been born at a different, more rock friendly time. Yet the title of their latest album „Tomorrow Will Be Without Us” is openly deceptive – future belongs to Black Mirrors.

The festival’s line-up already includes Ghost, Danzig, Gojira, Meshuggah, Behemoth, The Hellacopters, Testament, Watain, Moonspell, Perturbator, Exodus, Voivod, Alcest, Sleep Token, Unleashed, Carpathian Forest, Grave, Soen, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons (with a Motörhead set), Godflesh, Primitive Man, Earthless, Lucifer, Greg Puciato, Lord Of The Lost, Horskh, Heriot, Sylvaine, Employed To Serve, Planet Of Zeus, Antimatter, Darkher, Ne Obliviscaris, LLNN, Pupil Slicer, Birds In Row, Undeath, Lili Refrain, Bury Tomorrow, Orbit Culture and Pure Bedlam.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.