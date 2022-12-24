Just For Fun

Sleigher Premiere New Single “South Of Lapland” - Protest The Hero, Dream Theater, Haken, Etc. Members Join Forces

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Sleigher return with their latest Slayer-themed Christmas offering, putting a new spin on the title track to Slayer‘s 1988’s classic “South Of Heaven“. The end result is “South Of Lapland“, which you can watch below.

If you missed it last year: Sleigher previously took on Slayer's “Seasons In The Abyss” for their debut in 2021. Check it out streaming via Spotify for you below.

Comment the outfit:

“It’s Sleigher the sequel! Members of Haken, Dream Theater, Protest the Hero, Inhuman Condition have once again ventured South of Lapland. Joining the expedition are Becky from Fury (and recently of Mercyful Fate live!) and the mysterious Delta Empire on drums. This time… it’s Judgment Sleigh!”

Led by guitarist Charlie Griffith (Haken) the collective finds the below artists returning:

Vocals: Rody Walker (Protest The Hero)

Vocals: Jeramie Kling (The Absence, Inhuman Condition, etc.)

Keyboards: Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater, etc.)

Guitarist: Dan Goldsworthy (My Minds Weapon)

Tuba: Ray Hearne (Haken)

Newcomers to the project this year include

Bass: Becky Baldwin (Fury, Mercyful Fate live)

Drums: Delta Empire

Skeletor: Fernando Ufret